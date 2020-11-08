Last week, in what was a delayed announcement for the late-night show, Saturday Night Live announced Foo Fighters would be the musical guest on the show’s post-election episode hosted by Dave Chappelle. The appearance was the band’s eighth time on SNL, with their first performances on the show dating back to 1995.

In addition to the SNL announcement, the band also teased the release of their tenth album in a tweet that featured a 32-second snippet of audio. The Shazam App revealed that the song is titled “Shame Shame” and would apparently appear on an album called Medicine At Midnight.

Bringing their talents to the SNL stage, the band premiered the “Shame Shame” single in their first performance of the night. A press release sent out shortly after confirmed that the album is indeed titled Medicine At Midnight and that it can be expected to arrive on February 5. The album will be a fairly short effort as it comes equipped with just nine songs and clocks in at 37 minutes.

As for the band’s second performance of the night on SNL, Foo Fighters reached back to their 2002 album, One By One, to play “Times Like These” to close out the show.

You can watch Foo Fighters’ SNL performances above and check out the Medicine At Midnight tracklist below.

01. “Making A Fire”

02. “Shame Shame”

03. “Cloudspotter”

04. “Waiting On A War”

05. “Medicine at Midnight”

06. “No Son Of Mine”

07. “Holding Poison”

08. “Chasing Birds”

09. “Love Dies Young”

Medicine At Midnight is out 2/5 via Roswell/RCA. Pre-order it here.