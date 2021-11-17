Jason Sudeikis Foo Fighters Love Dies Young Video
Jason Sudeikis Plays The Familiar Role Of Coach In A New Foo Fighters Video Teaser

With his latest role, Jason Sudeikis is really showing off his versatility as an actor. On his hit series Ted Lasso, he plays a soccer coach who is a premiere motivator. Now, he has been cast in a new Foo Fighters video, in which he plays a swimming coach who is a premiere motivator.

Today, Foo Fighters shared a minute-long teaser clip for their upcoming visual for the Medicine At Midnight highlight “Love Dies Young,” which premieres in full tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. In the clip, Sudeikis plays a coach of a swimming team, seemingly (since their faces aren’t show) consisting of the Foo Fighters band members. As they get ready to compete in the “Synchronized Swimming Championship,” as indicated by a sign on a wall.

In the clip, Sudeikis, who wears an American flag jacket but speaks in a non-American accent, shares some inspirational words and lights a fire under his team with lines like, “I picked you up out of the water with my hands, from the scruffs of your necks, and I looked at you and said, ‘You will be a champion! Or not.'”

Check out the teaser clip above.

Medicine At Midnight is out now via Roswell/RCA. Get it here.

