Yesterday brought a teaser of a Jason Sudeikis-starring Foo Fighters video, and now, the hilarious “Love Dies Young” clip has arrived.

The video starts with Sudeikis giving a three-minute monologue, in which he offers some encouraging and funny words to get his team pumped up. From there, the band hits the pool and puts on quite the synchronized display for the judges. It’s an up-and-down experience: Things go off the rails, they salvage the routine and end up with a great score, then there’s a log in the pool… and I don’t mean timber.

Sudeikis fans who have been paying attention know there’s a bit of a pre-existing connection between the actor and the band. This summer, he explained how Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” inspired the second season of Ted Lasso. He noted the song was the “first time that I heard a song and I felt I saw a whole movie about that song. At least my interpretation of it. I’ve never spoken to Gus [Brandt] nor Dave [Grohl] or any of the guys in the band about what that song is about. Some of those themes are literally being used in season two of Ted Lasso.”

He then added, “Just the idea of false prophets or don’t meet your heroes or the idea that all statues have clay feet, I think is another example of that. People are human. I pay attention when a song becomes a muse, whether you end up using the tune or not. But yeah, I saw a beginning, middle, and end to a story in that song, for me. That was really profound at 21 years old, 22 years old, having just moved to Chicago to try this acting thing.”

Watch the “Love Dies Young” video above.

Medicine At Midnight is out now via Roswell/RCA. Get it here.