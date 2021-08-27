About a year ago, young drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell forged a relationship with Dave Grohl by challenging him to a virtual drum battle, a challenge that the Foo Fighters leader accepted. The pair went back and forth some more after that, and now the situation has reached a new peak: Foo Fighters brought Bushell on stage to perform with them.

The band performed at The Forum in Inglewood, California last night, and their very last song of the evening was “Everlong,” the song Bushell performed to start this whole thing. Introducing the song, Grohl spoke about Bushell and about how inspiring she was before calling her to the stage. Once there, she got behind a drum kit and joined the band for a ripping performance of “Everlong.”

Bushell shared a video of the whole thing and wrote, “It Happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night! THANK YOU @foofighters @davestruestories! Thank you @taylorhawkinsofficial thank you everyone who made this possible!!! #foofighters #davegrohl #theforum #everlong — It’s my Daddy screaming a lot and filmed this video. MORE TO COME!!!”

There’s more to come from the band as well, as they are set to receive the Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV VMAs next month.