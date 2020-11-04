Despite the fact that the presidential election is anything but decided at this point, Saturday Night Live still has a post-election episode to put on this weekend, and now they’re shoring up plans on that front. Dave Chappelle has been confirmed as host for a while, but now SNL has revealed that this weekend’s musical guest will be Foo Fighters.

This Saturday! Dave Chappelle with music from @foofighters. pic.twitter.com/syu1rRD9KQ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2020

This won’t be an alien experience for Foo Fighters, as they’re one of the most frequent musical guests in SNL history: Between 1995 and 2017, they’ve been on the show seven times. Dave Grohl is also a funny guy who knows his way around a comedy sketch, so the SNL cast will hopefully use his comedic talents while they’re at their disposal.

Foo Fighters have been one of rock’s most active touring bands of the past few decades, but that hasn’t been the case this year. They haven’t done much performing during this pandemic-stricken year, even in a livestream capacity. A few weeks ago, the band was a driving force behind the virtual Save Our Stages Fest, and for the event, they gave their first performance together since the start of the pandemic.

This upcoming weekend will be a big one for Grohl fans, as he’s also set to host the pre-taped Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction special this weekend.