Today, Dave Grohl continues his apparent effort to dominate every area of the entertainment and media industry. He’s of course a music legend, his new memoir is a best-seller, and now, he and the rest of Foo Fighters announced that they’ve made a new movie, Studio 666. While Grohl and the band have experience with documentaries, this project is a different beast, as it’s a horror comedy film in which they also star.

Aside from Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, the BJ McDonnell-directed movie also features Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin. The movie is set to hit over 2,000 US theaters on February 25, 2022, while an international release date will be announced soon.

Press materials describe the film, “In Studio 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.” Deadline also notes of it, “Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album [Medicine At Midnight]. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing, but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?”

Dave Grohl says of the movie:

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film. Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine At Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f*cking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will f*ck you up.”

McDonnell also said, “Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school ‘Band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees’ Head, or Kiss Meets The Phantom Of The Park. Take that 60’s/70’s old school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

There’s no trailer or additional info yet, so for now, the poster the band shared (check it out above) is the first and only look at Studio 666.