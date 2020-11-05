It was just announced that Foo Fighters will be the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, and in light of evidence that has been accumulating in recent days, it wouldn’t be surprising if they performed new material on the show, or even had a new album out by then (although nothing has been confirmed on that front).

Late last night, the band shared a 32-second snippet of audio, which is just a drum beat. The Shazam app identifies the audio as coming from a Foo Fighters song called “Shame Shame,” which appears on an album supposedly called Medicine At Midnight. “Medicine At Midnight” is also believed to be the title of one of the songs on the album. The band has yet to announce an album title, tracklist, or release date.

This comes after a teaser featuring the text “FF X,” with the “FF” in the Foo Fighters font, and a burning coffin was projected on a Los Angeles building on October 29; The band’s next album will be their tenth, which explains the “X.” Since then, fans have noticed that the coffin video now plays when listening to Foo Fighters songs “The Pretender” and “These Days” on Spotify.

In February, Grohl revealed that the band had finished recording the new album, saying, “We just finished making a record. Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes. Then there’s other songs — there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

Grohl also previously compared the album to David Bowie, saying, “It’s filled with anthemic, huge, singalong rock songs. It’s almost like a dance record in a weird way — not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove, man. To me, it’s like our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record. That’s what we wanted to make, ’cause we were like, ‘Yeah, let’s make this really up, fun record!'”