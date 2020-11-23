Foo Fighters had big plans this year to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band. Most of those got scrapped, though, since the pandemic shut down the music world (and the world overall). For example, they had a van tour planned, which would have brought them to places they played on their first tour, but that had to be canceled. They did find at least one way to celebrate, though. Today, the group shared “Times Like Those,” a new video in which they take time to sit down and reflect on their musical journey.

For the video, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee sat down in a small theater, got comfortable in recliners, munched on classic movie theater snacks, and went through some old photos and videos. They flipped through the pictures and clips, playfully roasted each other, dropped some trivia tidbits (Grohl taught Shiflett how to tie a tie), and shared some laughs. Most people won’t have to opportunity to chill out with the entire band, but this video, which runs for 26 minutes, feels like a casual hang with Grohl and company.

The band wrote alongside the video, “Maybe the 25th anniversary year didn’t go *quite* as planned but we were still able to come together for a look back at the last 25 years.”

Watch “Times Like Those” above.