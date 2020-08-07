Foo Fighters, like every other musician who had planned a 2020 tour, has been forced to rethink tour dates. The band was slated to celebrate their 25th anniversary by embarking on a series shows which replicated Foo Fighters’ first-ever tour in 1995. But after postponing the event due to the coronavirus, the band has now decided to cancel their tour entirely.

Foo Fighters announced the decision on social media Friday, sharing a succinct and informative post which detailed each show affected. “We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so,” they wrote.

Important information about the Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/E1E8AS0lx8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 7, 2020

Canceling the tour seemed to be a particularly difficult decision for Dave Grohl. After announcing the original tour postponement, Grohl had written: “Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my g*ddamn leg was falling off? Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another… We f*ckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check sh*t. The album is done, and it’s f*ckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear sh*t up like we always do. Promise.”

Check out their announcement above and keep an eye on Foo Fighters’ website for updates here.