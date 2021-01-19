Foo Fighters Find Hope In Despair In Their ‘Waiting On A War’ Video

On Dave Grohl’s birthday last week, Foo Fighters marked the occasion by releasing a new single, “Waiting On A War.” On the track, Grohl wonders if there’s more to life than the threat of turmoil. Now the band has shared a video for the track, and it touches on similar themes.

The video shows what seems to be a bunch of children in a sparse, seemingly war-torn urban landscape, dark and desolate. After they reminisce about better days and lament the state of the world, as the song picks it, they appear to be filled with hope.

When the band initially released the song, Grohl shared a statement about it, writing, “Last fall, as I was driving my 11 year old daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank in my chest as I looked into her innocent eyes, because I realized that she was now living under that same dark cloud of a hopeless future that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote ‘Waiting On a War’ that day. […] This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Watch the “Waiting On A War” video above.