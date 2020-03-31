Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Has Been Hospitalized Due To The Coronavirus

As of this post, there are around 800,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, so naturally, some famous people have been impacted. People in the music world have unfortunately contracted the virus, like John Prine, who seems to be doing alright. Earlier this month, Justin Bieber and Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt also that he had tested positive for the virus. Now another accomplished figure in the music world has a confirmed case: Fountains Of Wayne bassist and songwriter Adam Schlesinger.

The musician is hospitalized in Upstate New York and is on a ventilator, but is reportedly not in a coma. Schlesinger’s longtime attorney, Josh Grier, told Variety, “He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me.” Schlesinger’s girlfriend also reportedly told TMZ that Schlesinger “has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is in critical condition, but his condition is improving slightly and we are cautiously optimistic.”

Fountains Of Wayne are of course best known for their hit Grammy-nominated single “Stacy’s Mom,” which was released in 2003. Schlesinger is also accomplished outside of the band, as he has come closer to achieving EGOT status than most people have: He has won three Emmys and a Grammy, and has also been nominated for Golden Globe, Oscar, and Tony awards. Most recently, Schlesinger was the executive music producer on the Rachel Bloom-starring TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.