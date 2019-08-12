Frankie Cosmos have been providing their fans with a constant drip of new music this year thanks to their Haunted Items singles series. A couple months ago, though, they announced a much larger project is on the horizon: Their new album Close It Quietly will be out in September, and it’s a monster 21-track effort. The group shared a video for “Windows” when the album was announced, and now the group has released a new clip for “Wannago.”

The “Windows” video was a fun and lighthearted affair, and the “Wannago” clip exists in a similar space. The silly video takes the form of a cooking show called Cooking With Cosmos, and as the cheery indie rock tune plays, band members put some odd spins on eggs, like a sprinkle-covered, hard-boiled egg, for example. Frankie Cosmos is a group that has shown over and over that their videos are a fun space, a trend that continues in this good time of a clip.

Drummer Luke Pyenson previously said of Close It Quietly, “Everything will sound like Frankie Cosmos because Greta has such a distinct voice (literally and figuratively). We have so much latitude to experiment with the instrumental music, and this time around we really took advantage of that.”

Watch the video for “Wannago” above.

Close It Quietly is out 9/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.