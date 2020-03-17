The coronavirus has caused festivals like SXSW, Big Ears, and Ultra to be canceled entirely while Coachella and Treefort have been postponed. Live music and touring stocks have fallen and experts believe the virus can lead to some concert promoters closing down entirely, but many other festivals are choosing to hold onto hope. Glastonbury just added Kendrick Lamar as a headliner and Mo Pop in Detroit recently announced its full bill. Fuji Rock is the latest festival to continue to move forward: The Japanese festival unveiled its full lineup Tuesday.

Taking place at Naeba Ski Resort over the weekend of August 22 to 24, Fuji Rock features many big-name artists. Musicians like Tame Impala, The Strokes, FKA Twigs, Disclosure, and Mura Masa are headlining the event. Along with the headliners, the festival will see sets by Clairo, Blackbear, Future Islands, Georgia, Men I Trust, Metromony, Yumi Zouma, and many more.

Both Tame Impala and The Strokes make their return to Fuji Rock this year. Tame Impala last played the festival in 2013 following the release of his 2012 record Lonerism. The Strokes return to the Japanese stage for the first time in 14 years after playing the festival in 2006 to support their record First Impressions Of Earth.

Check out Fuji Rock’s full lineup above.

Admission to Fuji Rock festival is free for junior high school students and younger. Advance tickets are on sale now starting at $400 for a weekend pass. General tickets go on sale 06/20 starting at $450 for a weekend pass. Get them here.