Future Islands Share The Up Close And Personal Video For ‘Glada’

Future Islands wrapped up 2020 by releasing As Long As You Are in October, and now they’re back with a new video for album highlight “Glada.” The video is full of lush nature scenes and close-up shots of both it and people enjoying their time in it.

Ahead of the video’s release, the band noted it was filmed in Skåne, Sweden, where the song was also written. They also noted yesterday, “This one is close to the heart. Excited for you all to see it.”

A few months ago, Herring told Uproxx that some of his favorite lyrics from the new album come from this song: “There’s so many great lines on the new album. I’d probably take something off of ‘Glada.’ […] There’s a line in that song that is from a dream I had years ago. I was in an astrology class and we were in a planetarium, and the teacher was speaking. When the class was over, everybody cleared out, but I went down to ask the teacher a question. I don’t remember what I asked him, but his answer was, ‘We are the prey that we seek in the dark.’ And it always stayed with me in this weird way. I was just like, ‘What is it?’ That’s the line: ‘You came from the stars and you said, ‘We are the prey that we seek in the dark.” We are the prey, bro [laughs].”

Watch the “Glada” video above and revisit our interview with the band here.