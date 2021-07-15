Sydney rockers Gang Of Youths have surprise-released a brand-new EP today called Total Serene. The drop follows the band’s just-released single “The Angel Of 8th Ave.,” which came out last month.

As for Total Serene, the EP follows 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness and features three tracks, including “The Angel Of 8th Ave.” Also on the EP is a cover of Elbow’s classic “Asleep In The Back,” which was the title track to the Manchester indie-rock torchbearers’ 2001 LP of the same name.

“‘Unison’ is a deeply important track for us that really signals where the music is headed on the new record,” lead vocalist David Le’aupepe said of the EP closer in a press release. “I conceived the song in Samoa, my ancestral homeland. Here we sample and introduce the work of David Fanshawe, who travelled to the Pacific Islands in the 1980s and recorded the most extensive library of indigenous Pacific music anywhere in the world.”

Le’aupepe also expanded on the Elbow cover, saying, “We love Elbow and we thought it was thematically relevant. It couldn’t have been anything other than ‘Asleep In The Back.'”

Listen to Total Serene below.

