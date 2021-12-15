The 50th anniversary of founding Beatles member George Harrison‘s classic solo album, All Things Must Pass, is right around the corner. While the musician passed nearly two decades ago, his music continues to inspire. The album was just remastered by engineer Paul Hicks and to celebrate, a number of famous celebrities, musicians, and comedians got together to film a video alongside the track “My Sweet Lord.”

Fred Armisen stars in the video as a special agent who’s on the hunt to discover paranormal activities in Los Angeles. Harrison’s friends and former bandmates Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne also make a cameo, along with actors Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Mark Hamill, and Patton Oswalt, musicians “Weird Al” Yankovic and Reggie Watts, comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, and even director Taika Waititi. The video also features Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani Harrison.

In as statement about the video, director Lance Bangs notes how “fulfilling” it was for him to create:

“Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George’s HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

Watch Harrison’s video above.

All Things Must Pass reissue is out now via G.H. Estate/Universal Music Group. Get it here.