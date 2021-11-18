Girl In Red’s Marie Ulven is just a few weeks away from embarking on her nearly sold-out tour. But first, the singer is celebrating the success of her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, by releasing a video to her fan-favorite track, “I’ll Call You Mine.”

Ulven, the Norwegian singer behind the moniker Girl In Red, first debuted “I’ll Call You Mine” during a cathartic performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Now following up the performance, Ulven co-stars in its video, directed by Jared Hogan. The visual plays up the theme of the track, which sees Ulven singing of finding a woman to call hers even on her worst days.

The protagonists in the video find that intense form of passion that Ulven longs for in “I’ll Call You Mine,” but it ends up going a bit too far. After a whirlwind romance, the two eventually turn to crime by robbing convenience stores. One of the woman realizes that their relationship has led her down the wrong path and makes the painful decision to both end things and turn herself into the police. Ulven makes brief appearances in the visual, almost as if watching their relationship unfold from afar.

If I Could Make It Go Quiet is out now via World In Red/AWAL. Get it here.