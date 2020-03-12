Girlpool is a band that has undergone a myriad of changes throughout its existence. The group’s Avery Tucker came out and transitioned before the release of 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, and the band has mixed up their sound between records as well. For example, while their most recent record was indebted to indie-rock, their first song of 2020, “Like I’m Winning It,” is more of a heavy synth-pop tune.

They also shared a (slightly NSFW) video for the track (directed and edited by Amalia Irons), and in the clip, Tucker sits and admires pole dancers in a strip club. Tucker describes the new song and its accompanying video as “charged, psychedelic, and romantic”:

“‘Like I’m Winning it’ is about power and lust: How can the weight of someone’s attention feel so heavy just because of its scarcity? This is a song about playing with that line — the line between the electricity in receiving attention and what’s unattainable. I sent this song to our friend Amalia Irons a couple of days after I made a demo at home. I knew she would create a video for this song that was charged, psychedelic, and romantic.”

Watch the “Like I’m Winning It” video above.