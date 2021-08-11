Teen indie phenom Glaive is fresh off the release of his new EP, All Dogs Go To Heaven. Now, he has shared a new video for the title track (which is technically titled “All Dogs Go To Heaven (Outro).”) While a lot of Glaive songs are characterized by their extremely high energy levels, this one is more of a relatively slow-burning ballad.

Ahead of the video, Glaive shared a message of gratitude for his fans, saying, “i’m quite tired rn but thank you guys sm for the support on all dogs go to heaven so far, i put a lot of effort into the project and i’m super happy with how it came out! some more super cool stuff happening in the next week or so :).”

In another recent tweet, Glaive described the process of writing his All Dogs Go To Heaven songs, saying, “i wrote everything myself so i kind of just put down some ideas in the notes app of my phone and then turned them into full songs and then inspiration wise i was just trying to make music i liked i didn’t want it to sound like anyone else’s music.”

Check out the “All Dogs Go To Heaven” video above.