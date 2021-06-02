Glaive Is In His Feelings On The Emotional New Single ‘Detest Me’

Glaive is still in high school. Last month, he tweeted a celebratory announcement that he passed all his finals. Despite that, he’s already established himself as a promising up-and-comer in the “hyperpop” scene. Now he has a new project called All Dogs Go To Heaven on the way at some point this year. The latest preview of that is a video for “Detest Me,” which sees the young artist head to Los Angeles for spring break. As for the song, it’s an upbeat and emotional pop tune that’s closer to traditional pop than predecessors like “Astrid.”

Glaive says of the song, “‘Detest Me’ was the 2nd song I ever recorded in an actual studio. It was the first beat Whethan and Haan made when we got there. They went crazy. I recorded it. We listened to it. Now we’re here.”

He also previously discussed how he got started making music, saying, “The main thing at the beginning [of the pandemic] was being bored. I’ve only been doing this for eight months, a little before quarantine started. It was a good way of getting out emotions instead of being friggin’ sad all the time. […] If I didn’t live here [in North Carolina], I probably wouldn’t love nature as much as I do. But now I’ve fallen in love with the landscape — forests, open fields, just being outside in general. A lot of my songs are trying to recreate that nature-y feel, too.”

Last month, Glaive was announced as part of the 2021 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash lineup, and Glaive noted the August festival will be his first live performance, tweeting, “this will be my first time performing live so I’m extremely excited.”

Watch the “Detest Me” video above.