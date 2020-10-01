Gorillaz have built up some major clout in the music industry over the years thanks to their boundary-pushing-but-still-accessible ways. Consequently, they’ve been able to line up a lot of stellar guests for their collaborative Song Machine series. They’ve teamed up with legends and newer artists on the songs they’ve released so far, and they got one of each on their latest: They are joined by Elton John and 6lack for “The Pink Phantom.”

John, animated in the Gorillaz style, is seating behind a piano to perform the song, as is 2D. 6lack, meanwhile, didn’t get the cartoon treatment, as he offers his contributions in orange-tinted live action.

Ahead of the song’s release, John said of it, “The @Gorillaz track I worked on is out tomorrow! I’ve always been a Gorillaz fan so when Damon reached out and asked me to get involved it was a no-brainer. The way the song turned out is just great – I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Meanwhile, Gorillaz recently announced their first ever livestream performances, which will take place towards the end of the year. They didn’t indicate if they would be joined by any of their Song Machine guests, although that seems likely, so perhaps John (or his animated version) or 6lack will make an appearance.

Watch the “The Pink Phantom” video above.

Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez is out 10/23 via Parlophone. Pre-order it here.

