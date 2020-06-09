The animated group Gorillaz fronted by Damon Albarn teamed up with UK rapper Octavian for another offering from their Song Machine series. The collaboration resulted in “Friday 13th,” a hazy and rhythmic earworm.

“Friday 13th” boasts and slow and easy groove with Octavian delivering much of the lyrics. “I been drinkin’ and smokin’ too much, that sh*t damages / Gimme a lot, I can do it myself, I can manage it,” Octavian sings. The track’s accompanying visual was all self-filmed at home during quarantine and reflects the track’s slow-burning nature with psychedelic visuals.

The single is the latest installment from Gorillaz’s series Song Machine. Before working with Octavian, Gorillaz teamed up with Peter Hook and Georgia for “Aries,” Fatoumata Diawara for “Désolé,” and Slowthai for “Momentary Bliss.”

Ahead of releasing “Friday 13th” the group showed their solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Gorillaz announced a new line of merch items with all proceeds benefitting the London-based black history education charity The Black Curriculum. “Gorillaz are enraged at the death of George Floyd and many before him at the hands of systemic racism and police brutality,” The band wrote. “It’s time to be the change and play an active part in the fight for justice and equality.”

Listen to “Friday 13th” above.

