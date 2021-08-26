Gorillaz have released a new EP — titled Meanwhile — featuring three tracks that they introduced live earlier in August. The first track is “Meanwhile” and features Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy, then there’s “Jimmy Jimmy” featuring AJ Tracey, and finally a live recording of “Déjà Vu” featuring dancehall performer Alicaì Harley.

“Meanwhile Gardens are just round the corner from Memory Lane. If you get to Crawley you’ve gone too far,” Gorillaz’s 2D said in a cryptic statement.

The animated legends are currently celebrating their 20th anniversary, which included two live sets at London’s 02 Arena earlier in August. According to a release, Meanwhile is a “joyous homage” to the Notting Hill Carnival, where the Damon Alban-led project performed back in 2000, and West London, which is where Gorillaz’s Kong Studios is situated. “This new EP of three tracks collectively titled Meanwhile in recognition of that special moment,” a release reads.

Meanwhile follows the band’s 2020 LP Song Machine, which featured collaborations with a range of artists like Robert Smith, Elton John, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q, Beck, Slowthai, Jpegmafia, and more. They also celebrated two decades as a band with a book, the Gorillaz Almanac.

Listen to “Meanwhile” above and check out the Meanwhile art and tracklist below.

1. “Meanwhile” (Feat. Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy)

2. “Jimmy Jimmy” (Feat. AJ Tracey)

3. “Déjà Vu” (Feat. Alicaì Harley) Live from NW10

Meanwhile is out now via Parlophone. Listen here.

