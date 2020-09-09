Gorillaz have been releasing tracks from their Song Machine project gradually, revealing the guest on their next song shortly before the track drops. Now, though, a bunch of their upcoming collaborators have been unveiled.

This news comes via a tracklist for a deluxe compilation of the songs, Song Machine, Season One (Deluxe). The tracklist popped up on the Record Store Day website, but has since been removed (an archived version of the page can be found here). Featured artists that had not yet been announced include Elton John, 6lack (those two on the same track), St. Vincent, Beck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jpegmafia, Earthgang, Goldlink, and others.

A blurb about the album from the page reads:

“Song Machine, Season One is Gorillaz’ newest concept which started in January 2020, releasing brand new material episodically – as and when it happens – and has continued throughout the year. The ongoing and ever-evolving process has seen our favourite characters joined by an expanding roster of collaborators captured live in Kong Studios and beyond. The result is an expansive collection of 17 tracks embracing a myriad of sounds, styles, genres and attitudes from a breath-taking line-up of guest artists including Beck, Elton John, Fatoumata Diawara, Georgia, Kano, Leee John, Octavian, Peter Hook, Robert Smith, Roxani Arias, ScHoolboy Q, Slaves, Slowthai, St Vincent and 6LACK, as well as CHAI, EARTHGANG, Goldlink, Joan As Police Woman, JPEGMAFIA, Moonchild Sanelly, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Skepta and Tony Allen.”

Find the Song Machine, Season One (Deluxe) art and tracklist below.

1. “Strange Timez” Feat. Robert Smith

2. “The Valley Of The Pagans” Feat. Beck

3. “The Lost Chord” Feat. Leee John

4. “Pac-Man” Feat. Schoolboy Q

5. “Chalk Tablet Towers” Feat. St. Vincent

6. “The Pink Phantom” Feat. Elton John & 6lack

7. “Aries” Feat. Peter Hook and Georgia

8. “Friday 13th” Feat. Octavian

9. “Dead Butterflies” Feat. Kano & Rosani Arias

10. “Désolé [Extended Version]” Feat. Fatoumata Diawara

11. “Momentary Bliss” Feat. Slowthai and Slaves

12. “Opium” Feat. Earthgang

13. “Simplicity” Feat. Joan As Police Woman

14. “Severed Head” Feat. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra

15. “With Love to An Ex” Feat. Moonchild Sanelly

16. “MLS” Feat. Jpegmafia and Chai

17. “How Far?” Feat. Tony Allen and Skepta

Song Machine, Season One (Deluxe) is out 10/23 via Parlophone.

