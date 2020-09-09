Gorillaz have racked up a roster of big names for their Song Machine series so far, and for the latest installment, they’ve called on a legend: The Cure leader Robert Smith joins Damon Albarn and company on “Strange Timez.” The song has an uneasy and alternative energy, which makes the video’s lunar setting all the more appropriate.

The new song kicks off the Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez tracklist, which was also unveiled today. Artists who appear on songs that haven’t been released yet include Elton John, 6lack, St. Vincent, Beck, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Jpegmafia, and Earthgang, among others.

Listen to “Strange Timez” above and find the Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez tracklist below.

1. “Strange Timez” Feat. Robert Smith

2. “The Valley Of The Pagans” Feat. Beck

3. “The Lost Chord” Feat. Leee John

4. “Pac-Man” Feat. Schoolboy Q

5. “Chalk Tablet Towers” Feat. St. Vincent

6. “The Pink Phantom” Feat. Elton John & 6lack

7. “Aries” Feat. Peter Hook and Georgia

8. “Friday 13th” Feat. Octavian

9. “Dead Butterflies” Feat. Kano & Rosani Arias

10. “Désolé [Extended Version]” Feat. Fatoumata Diawara

11. “Momentary Bliss” Feat. Slowthai and Slaves

12. “Opium” Feat. Earthgang

13. “Simplicity” Feat. Joan As Police Woman

14. “Severed Head” Feat. Goldlink and Unknown Mortal Orchestra

15. “With Love to An Ex” Feat. Moonchild Sanelly

16. “MLS” Feat. Jpegmafia and Chai

17. “How Far?” Feat. Tony Allen and Skepta

Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez is out 10/23 via Parlophone.

