As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, festivals, tours, and albums have been delayed to ensure the safety of fans, musicians, and crew members. Recently, festivals like Firefly, Glastonbury, and Big Ears have canceled their 2020 iterations while Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Shaky Knees have been postponed. NYC’s Governors Ball is now the latest festival to announce its entire 2020 event will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The festival had boasted a big-name lineup with musicians like Tame Impala, Missy Elliot, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus, and more taking the stage. But the NYC festival took to social media Thursday to announce the grave news. The Governors Ball festival organizers had originally planned on pushing the date back, but after uncertainty from the public health sector and conflicts in scheduling, the festival has been canceled entirely:

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19. Simply put — due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners, and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority. Over the past few weeks, we have gone to great lengths to find a postponement date that works for all parties involved. Due to the myriad of planning and logistical issues, we have come to the conclusion that there are no sufficient options available to us. We are pushing ahead, and are already jumping into plans for 2021.”

Read the festival’s full statement above, and find more of Uproxx’s coverage on the coronavirus here.