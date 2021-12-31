Cancellations for New Year’s Eve are becoming quite common due to a new wave of Covid-19, specifically growing concern about the Omicron variant. LL Cool J was forced to pull out of his scheduled performance at Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Christmas Eve due to testing positive for the virus, and plenty of other bands like The Strokes and The Flaming Lips postponed scheduled NYE shows due to precautions.

The latest to join the growing ranks is Billie Joe Armstrong, of Green Day, who was slated to be a part of Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special. Dubbed Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the event is taking place tonight in Miami, Florida, but after a recent exposure to Covid-19, Armstrong has decided it’s safer to stay home. “After the holiday I found out I was exposed to Covid,” Armstrong wrote on his Instagram story yesterday. “I’ve tested negative but, I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution. Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

Luckily, Billie has tested negative so far, so let’s hope that he has a great New Year’s Eve and remains healthy. Cyrus and her co-host Pete Davidson will still be hosting their special tonight, so you can tune in if you’re planning to stay home and need something to watch.