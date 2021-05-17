Last year, Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy were supposed to team up for the Hella Mega Tour in 2020, but naturally, that didn’t go as planned due to the pandemic. It was a small consolation when Weezer and Fall Out Boy faced off against each other on Family Feud in September 2020, but that was no replacement for live shows (with all due respect to the constantly bemused Steve Harvey).
Now, though, the three groups have announced new rescheduled dates. The new run of North American shows begins in Julybefore wrapping up in early September. Pre-sales begin on May 20 at 10 p.m. local time and more information can be found at the tour website.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
07/24 — Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
07/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
07/29 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
07/31 — Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
08/01 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/04 — Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
08/05 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/08 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/10 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
08/13 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/15 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/17 — Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
08/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
08/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
08/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
08/25 — Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
08/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park
08/29 — San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park
09/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
09/06 — Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park
