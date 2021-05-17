Last year, Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy were supposed to team up for the Hella Mega Tour in 2020, but naturally, that didn’t go as planned due to the pandemic. It was a small consolation when Weezer and Fall Out Boy faced off against each other on Family Feud in September 2020, but that was no replacement for live shows (with all due respect to the constantly bemused Steve Harvey).

Now, though, the three groups have announced new rescheduled dates. The new run of North American shows begins in Julybefore wrapping up in early September. Pre-sales begin on May 20 at 10 p.m. local time and more information can be found at the tour website.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

07/24 — Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

07/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

07/29 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

07/31 — Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/01 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/04 — Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

08/05 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/08 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/10 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/13 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/15 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/17 — Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium

08/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park

08/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/25 — Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park

08/29 — San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park

09/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

09/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/06 — Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park

Green Day is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.