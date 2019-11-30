Greta Van Fleet Plan For An Early 2020 Release Of Their Sophomore Album

Greta Van Fleet is gearing up for a big release, but the band is pushing back the date to later than originally anticipated. The Grammy-winning Michigan retro-rockers are setting their sights on early 2020 for the release of their sophomore record along with a short tour supporting Metallica.

Greta Van Fleet released the debut record Anthem of the Peaceful Army in 2018. The band hit the studio this summer to record their second record, but are waiting until the new year for an official release. In a new interview with Kerrang!, lead vocalist Josh Kiszka described the new record. “It’s intended to be a full release, a full album,” Kiszka said. “For about two months in the heart of the summer of this year we really poured everything into the writing and recording, and we’re hoping that sometime earlier next year we’ll be able to put it out. We’re super excited about it.”

In regards to the album’s theme, Kiszka said they use music as a means of social and political commentary. “I don’t think we set out to prove anything, particularly, but to point out some things about the world and our society. There are some of those elements to this album. And it’s the next step, I think, in the evolution and the sound of this band.”

Check out Greta Van Fleet’s 2020 tour dates below.

04/15 — Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional *

04/18 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Campo Argentino de Polo *

04/21 — Porto Alegre, BR @ Arena do Grêmio *

04/23 — Curitiba, BR @ Estádio Couto Pereira *

04/25 — São Paulo, BR @ Estádio do Morumbi *

04/27 — Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio do Mineirão *

* opening for Metallica