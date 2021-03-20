With just one album and an EP under their belts, Greta Van Fleet have already made a major impact. Now with a Grammy Award added to their list of accolades, the rock revivalists have been teasing their next full-length release with a handful of singles. This week, they’ve returned to forge their own path with the electrifying track “Broken Bells.”

The main theme of the new single, according to band member Sam Kiszka, is societal expectations. “’Broken Bells’ is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones,” Kiszka said.

Echoing Sam’s statement, vocalist vocalist Josh Kiszka continued to say that the group grew a lot during the album writing process. “There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,” he said. “Certainly after this, we’ve grown in so many ways. This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in.”

Listen to “Broken Bells” above.

The Battle At Garden’s Gate is out 4/16 via Lava/Republic. Pre-order it here.