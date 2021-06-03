Getty Image
Grimes Goes Viral After Confusingly Connecting AI And Communism In A TikTok Video

Over the years and on multiple occasions, Grimes has shown that she is a creative thinker who sees the world differently than a lot of other people do. She reinforced that last night, when she shared a TikTok video in which she makes a connection between artificial intelligence and communism. The clip left a lot of people scratching their heads, which caused Grimes to become a trending topic on Twitter.

In the clip (which features a panel from the manga Berserk as the background), Grimes says:

“I have a proposition for the communists. Typically, most of the communists I know are not big fans of AI. But if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism. So, if implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance. Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being… comfortable living.

AI could automate all the farming and weed out all the corruption, thereby bringing us to… as close as possible to genuine equality. So, basically, everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. ‘Cause, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

Grimes later wrote in a comment on the video, “Haha I am not a communist! this iz a joke- but maybe the technocrats and communists could get along!”

The whole situation has left Twitter users wondering just what the heck Grimes was talking about:

Watch the video below.

