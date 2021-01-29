Everyone has had an embarrassingly bad haircut at some point in their lives and unfortunately for Grimes and Elon Musk’s baby son, that day came sooner rather than later. Grimes cut her baby’s short hair with long kitchen scissors this week — and it went unsurprisingly south very quickly.

Grimes and Musk welcomed their baby boy back in May, whom they decided to name X Æ A-Xii. Since the baby is pushing nine months old, the singer decided it was time for his first haircut. Since many hair salons are shuttered due to lockdowns, Grimes opted to give him a trim herself. It was already off to a rocky start when she decided to use massive kitchen scissors on the baby’s delicate head, and things got worse when she started to hack off the sides of his hair.

The cut, which she documented on her Instagram Stories, didn’t go quite as planned. It resulted in a mullet, which Grimes proudly said made him look like a viking. “not sure this hair cut went well but he’s a Viking now,” she wrote.

Grimes cutting her baby’s hair 🥺🥺 apparently the haircut was inspired by “The Last Viking” in Netflix 😂 pic.twitter.com/JPBTkOZd78 — deb (@ungodlyhoer) January 28, 2021

gn grimes baby with bad haircut <3 pic.twitter.com/pTqFFSOgry — emi (@babycowboyboots) January 29, 2021

The haircut wasn’t the only thing on Grimes’ mind this week. Following the head-turning news of GameStop’s stock skyrocketing, the singer penned a cheeky poem about the market madness. “In the vast ocean / My tear is a drop / My dollar a single photon / Of the light of GameStop,” she wrote.

