Grimes has kept busy over the past few months with endeavors like a The Eric Andre Show guest appearance and dropping a new version of Miss Anthropocene earlier this month. Last night, she took some time to flex her poetic muscles, sharing some lines she wrote about the recent GameStop stock market madness.

The brief poem reads, “In the vast ocean / My tear is a drop / My dollar a single photon / Of the light of GameStop.” She also penned a poem about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, which goes:

“It’s not as popular right now

But Bitcoins also a cash cow

And even though she’s fallen some

I still grew my initial sum I’m told that I’m on the spectrum

I catch crypto like ash ketchum Crypto king, like Kim dot com

Get me some etherium!”

In response to the latter poem, somebody asked what Grimes has been doing lately, and she responded by indicating that she may have new music on the way soon, or at least that she’s almost done with some. She wrote, “Finishing record and making the visuals , I also broke my arm and got covid and a bunch of other stuff . Hang w x but I guess I should return to the digital realm.”

In the vast ocean

My tear is a drop

My dollar a single photon

Of the light of GameStop — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

It’s not as popular right now

But Bitcoins also a cash cow

And even though she’s fallen some

I still grew my initial sum I’m told that I’m on the spectrum

I catch crypto like ash ketchum Crypto king, like Kim dot com

Get me some etherium! — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

Finishing record and making the visuals , I also broke my arm and got covid and a bunch of other stuff . Hang w x but I guess I should return to the digital realm — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2021

Aside from the new Miss Anthropocene release, the most recent music from Grimes is her Cyberpunk 2077 song “Delicate Weapon.”