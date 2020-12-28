Things worked out well for Dua Lipa when she released a reworked version of her Future Nostalgia album (Club Future Nostalgia), and now Grimes is trying something similar. To follow up her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene, Grimes has announced that she’s dropping a remixed version of it, dubbed Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition.

The album features the same tracklist as the original album, although the album versions of the songs have been replaced with remixes by folks like Bloodpop, Channel Tres, and some others. These aren’t the same remixes that appear on the recently released deluxe edition of Miss Anthropocene.

Check out the art and tracklist for Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition below.

1. “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth (Anna Remix)”

2. “Darkseid (with 潘PAN) (Richie Hawtin Remix)”

3. “Delete Forever (Channel Tres Remix)”

4. “Violence (with i_o) (Rezz Remix)”

5. “4ÆM (Original Mix)”

6. “New Gods (Tale Of Us & Âme Remix)”

7. “My Name Is Dark (Julien Bracht Remix)”

8. “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around (Things You Say Remix)”

9. “Before The Fever (Original Mix)”

10. “Idoru (Modeselektor Remix)”

11. “We Appreciate Power (with Hana) (BloodPop Remix)

Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition is out 1/1/2021 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

