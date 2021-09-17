It’s been about a year and a half since Grimes’ last album, 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, and she’s apparently just about done her next one, which she declares is “by far” her “greatest work.”

She made that claim in a new Vogue video, which goes behind the scenes of Grimes preparing her head-turning Met Gala look. While her team works on her ensemble, Grimes notes:

“I’m just finishing an album and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done. I actually just made the last song for it like two nights ago. I think I went into this being like, ‘I’m gonna sign to a major label and I’m gonna be a really big artist’ and all this stuff, and then in that process, I started being like, ‘No, I literally don’t care if anyone listens to this sh*t.’ I just want it to be great. I want it to be unequivocally just great art.”

She also spoke about how motherhood has changed her, saying, “I think having a baby was a big, kind of like rebirth for me artistically. Being a ‘mother’ feels weird to say for some reason; I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird because X, he says ‘Claire,’ but he doesn’t say ‘mama.’ Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother,’ which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it. I respect… I just… I can’t identify with it, really.”

Check out the video above.