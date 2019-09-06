Grimes Used To Live ‘In A Crack Den In Montreal,’ According To Her Wild New Press Bio

Grimes just released her new song “Violence,” and when an artist puts out something new, they (or their PR agency) usually send an email to publications and journalists with info about the release. These emails typically feature links to the release and the artist’s social media pages, photos to use in any posts about the release, and a brief biography of the artist. Well, the press email for “Violence” that was circulated to radio stations across the country features all of those things, but the bio portion is pretty out there.

The bio reveals that Grimes used to live “in a crack den In Montreal with no heat (where she got frostbite twice and her neighbor was bludgeoned to death in the hallway),” and that her 2012 album Visions was “recorded during a 2 week speed binge wherein she did not leave her bedroom.” After that album, “Grimes attempted to enter society as a regular human, which has clearly not gone super well but has nonetheless been entertaining.” The bio concludes by saying that Grimes “is putting out her final earth album this year.”

That latter point lines up with what Grimes said earlier this year about her future with albums: “I’ll never sign with another label. I’ll never have to put out another album… If I didn’t have this whole requirement to release an ‘album,’ I would have just dropped a bunch of music ages ago… Albums are trash unless you sit down and make a really good album. I’m not really that consistent. I feel like I would work better in like EP-ish formats.”

Read the full bio below.