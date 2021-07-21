Though Grimes has been known more for her partnership with Elon Musk of late, and has spent time focusing on their new baby, the producer, songwriter and singer is clearly getting back into the musical side of things. Never one to hold back when it comes to issues with her label, the producer shared a clip of herself dancing to a new unreleased track on TikTok today, asking fans what they think of the song because her “label thinks this isn’t a single.”

The track is called “100% Tragedy” and is a bit more of a straightforward electronic banger than Grimes tends to deliver. Which is why it’s a little surprising that her label isn’t excited about releasing the song… then again, we can only hear sections of it in the clip, so maybe they have their reasons for wanting to go in a different direction. Perhaps the title of this song indicates that the space opera Grimes is working on ends with a doomed romance and not a happy endding? While the artist and her team sort it out, she’ll have her hands full judging a new CGI talent contest in the vein of The Masked Singer.