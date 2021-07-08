It’s been a while since we’ve heard big news about X AE A-XII Musk, the son of Elon Musk and Grimes. Since X’s birth in early 2020, though, the kid has been growing up, as kids tend to do. Now Grimes has offered an adorable look at her offspring with a new video.

In the cute clip, Grimes and a friend are seen working on some dancing choreography. In the corner of the frame is X, whose face is covered with a graphic overlay. He gets a look at his mom moving around and lets out some adorable laughter, which got some laughs out of Grimes and company in return. Grimes wrote alongside the video, “Weirdly choreography seems to be an inherent human joy as opposed to a learned one, I suppose there are a lot of evolutionary social advantages !”

Weirdly choreography seems to be an inherent human joy as opposed to a learned one, I suppose there are a lot of evolutionary social advantages ! pic.twitter.com/EHOXz1ZSzV — ☾laire de ☾une (@Grimezsz) July 8, 2021

In the version of the video Grimes posted on TikTok, a text overlay notes, “Hiding lil x face cuz he’s too little to be on the internet but his reaction to dancing is so cute !!!!” She added in the description, “apparently babies love Choreography – must be sum kinda core evolutionary human desire ??”

Meanwhile, Grimes recently shared some info about her upcoming album, revealing that it’s a space opera about a lesbian romance between two artificial intelligence beings.