Grimes recently tried to mess with the paparazzi. Photos of the singer captured her reading Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto while out on a walk. The images left people confused, especially considering she’s married to one of the world’s richest capitalists. But according to the singer herself, it was all in an attempt to snag some light-hearted attention for herself. “Paparazzi followed me [to] a shoot so I tried [to] think what I could do that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha,” she wrote in a tweet with a screenshot of a New York Post article about her.

paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq — Grimes 🪐 (@Grimezsz) October 3, 2021

All of this comes after Elon Musk announced that he and Grimes were “semi-separated” after three years together, adding that they “still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms.” He continued, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

After the announcement, Grimes released a new song titled “Love,” which she said was her response to the “privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week.”