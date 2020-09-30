Haim Perform ‘Gasoline’ From The Forum’s Empty Parking Lot On ‘Kimmel’

At this point, Haim are used to performing music from their recently-released album Women In Music Pt. III without an audience. Released in July during the lockdown, the album marked a strong display of vulnerability from the three sisters. Though much of their livestreams, like their Tiny Desk concert, have been from their living room, Haim have now found the perfect spot for a socially-distanced set: the empty parking lot at LA’s iconic venue The Forum. The three fittingly brought their Women In Music Pt. III track “Gasoline” to the concrete lot for their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Posted up outside The Forum, the three sisters still managed to deliver an engaging rendition of “Gasoline.” The performance opens with Danielle on the drum kit, setting the song’s rhythm before Alana and Este chime in with bouncy guitar and funky bass riffs.

Ahead of the performance, Danielle and her sisters explained their inspiration behind the album’s title: “The name came to me in a dream and I woke up laughing so I told my sisters.” Alana added, “I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative. It made me think about some of our experiences more.” Este also said, “I just thought it was funny, plus the initials are WIMP3. ‘Wimp’ is a hilarious word.”

Watch Haim perform “Gasoline” on Kimmel above.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now via Sony. Get it here and revisit our review of Haim album here.