Haim began the roll out for their upcoming album, Women In Music Pt. III, by sharing new songs very quickly after they were finished. Somehow, they’ve managed to up the ante on that release strategy: Before even sharing the studio version of a new number called “Gasoline,” the sisters premiered it via a filmed performance of the song, which they shared on Instagram. In the video description, they wrote simply, “miss playing for you guys. here’s a new song ‘gasoline.'”

Haim was the focus of a recent Rolling Stone profile, and in it, Alana spoke about the making of the album and how it reflects the band’s continually growing maturity: “Whatever mood we were in that day [when we recorded], we were really not hard on ourselves. There was a lot of stream-of-consciousness writing, there was a lot of, ‘Just sit down, listen, and write whatever you’re f*cking thinking in your brain. Nothing’s off-limits.’ […] When we got our first record, I was 21 or 22, and now I’m 28. And with growth and age you get more confidence. I feel like a completely different person than when we first started this band, and I feel like this record does that justice.”

Watch Haim perform “Gasoline” above.