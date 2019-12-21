As the year comes to a close and the holidays are right around the corner, it’s time to reflect on 2019 and all it’s had to offer. Haim did just that, expressing their gratitude in a special way. The band collected clips of fans, friends, and family singing along to their single “Hallelujah” to create a full-length video.

The video itself features self-recorded clips of countless fans and collaborators, including Donald Glover, Charli XCX, Clairo, Ezra Koenig, and the band’s family. Haim explained the sentiment behind the visual in a statement. “2019 is coming to a close and here’s a little something to say thank you for all the love you guys have given our songs that we released this year,” they wrote. “we appreciate everyone who submitted and we added a few surprises too! there’s so much more we want to share but you’re just gonna have to wait till 2020. i’m not crying you’re crying.”

Ahead of the video, Haim shared the official video for “Hallelujah” directed by the renowned director and long-time collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. So far, the band has also released the singles “Now I’m In It” and “Summer Girl” off their upcoming third record. On top of their own music, Haim collaborated with Charli XCX on the single “Warm” off her record Charli.

Watch Haim’s “Hallelujah” video above.