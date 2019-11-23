HAIM Releases A Soulful Cover Of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ For Hanukkah

HAIM is gearing up for the release of their third studio record. So far, the band has released three singles from their new era. Their last, “Hallelujah,” is an ode to love, loss, and the indelible bond of family. The trio put forth another single Friday, but the new track won’t appear on their new record: Their cover of Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” will instead be listed on the Hanukkah compilation album, Hanukkah+.

The track opens with warm guitar picking and reverberated vocals. “From this broken hill / All your praises they shall ring / If it be your will / To let me sing,” the three sisters harmonize.

“If It Be Your Will” isn’t the band’s first addition to a Hanukkah-themed song. In 2017, HAIM improvised a Hanukkah song and posted it to Twitter, taunting Adam Sandler’s famous Hanukkah SNL song. “Sandler we’re coming for you,” they wrote. The funny track referenced dreidels, latkes, Manischewitz. “Light me up like I’m a menorah,” they sang. The band capitalized on their “Haimukkah” pun and even sold t-shirts with the slogan to benefit the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

first night of haimukkah ✡️ sandler we’re coming for you pic.twitter.com/E58paQp0mu — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 12, 2017

