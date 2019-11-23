Indie

HAIM Releases A Soulful Cover Of Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ For Hanukkah

Contributing Writer

HAIM is gearing up for the release of their third studio record. So far, the band has released three singles from their new era. Their last, “Hallelujah,” is an ode to love, loss, and the indelible bond of family. The trio put forth another single Friday, but the new track won’t appear on their new record: Their cover of Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” will instead be listed on the Hanukkah compilation album, Hanukkah+.

The track opens with warm guitar picking and reverberated vocals. “From this broken hill / All your praises they shall ring / If it be your will / To let me sing,” the three sisters harmonize.

“If It Be Your Will” isn’t the band’s first addition to a Hanukkah-themed song. In 2017, HAIM improvised a Hanukkah song and posted it to Twitter, taunting Adam Sandler’s famous Hanukkah SNL song. “Sandler we’re coming for you,” they wrote. The funny track referenced dreidels, latkes, Manischewitz. “Light me up like I’m a menorah,” they sang. The band capitalized on their “Haimukkah” pun and even sold t-shirts with the slogan to benefit the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Listen to HAIM’s cover of Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” above.

Hanukkah+ is out now via Verve Forecast. Get it here.

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×