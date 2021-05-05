Getty Image
Indie

Haim Fans Can Rejoice — Their UK Tour Dates Have Been Rescheduled

It’s been over a year since most of us have attended live shows of any kind, whether it be tours, festivals, or hell, even the open mic night at Hotel Cafe. I’d take anything that was safe at the moment… which is probably why reading about rescheduled tour dates and long overdue shows is such a heart-warming experience of late.

But when it comes to the band that released what was hands down one of the best albums of 2020, the excitement is even more palpable! That would be Haim, purveyors of Women In Music Pt. 3, which was rightfully nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammys. And if it was going to lose to anyone, well, losing to Folklore seems to be the only option there.

Still, these are some of the best songs this sister trio has ever released, and the chance to see them perform them live is coming to some very lucky UK fans quite soon. Today, the band shared rescheduled dates for their One More Haim (heh) tour, and I can guarantee you that fans across the pond are just as eager to get out and see the band live. If you’re one of the lucky ones who might be able to snag a ticket to one of these dates, check out the announcement below and mark your calendars. Pre-sale information is right here.

09/23 — Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro
09/24 — Nottingham @ Motorpoint Arena
09/25 — Cardiff @ Motorpoint Arena
09/27 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
09/28 — Manchester @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
09/30 — London @ The O2

And if that wasn’t enough, Georgia is the special guest/opener! If you haven’t heard Seeking Thrills do yourself a favor and look that up, too.

