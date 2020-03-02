Haim Announce Their New Album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ And Tease An Upcoming Single

Over the weekend, Haim cleared their Instagram account, which has become a surefire sign that some new creative endeavor is on the way. The group spent the following couple days teasing a new album with the abbreviated title WIMPIII, asking fans in one post to guess the full name of the record. Now there is no more for speculation, because this morning, Haim announced that their new album is called Women In Music Pt. III, and that it’s coming out on April 24.

The announcement post features the album’s cover art, which was photographed by Paul Thomas Anderson at Los Angeles restaurant Canters Deli. They also note that the album features production from Rostam and Ariel Rechtshaid.

The band hasn’t unveiled the albums’ full tracklist yet, but pre-order pages indicate that the album will have 16 tracks, including the previously released singles “Now I’m In It,” “Hallelujah,” and “Summer Girl.” The tracklist also features “The Steps,” a new song the band says will be released tomorrow.

The new record will be the band’s first since 2017’s Something To Tell You, and it follows Haim’s recent appearance in Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” video.

Women In Music Pt. III is out 04/24 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.