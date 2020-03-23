Haim ‘Decided It Is Best To Postpone’ Their Upcoming Album, ‘Women In Music Pt. III’

The coronavirus pandemic has been a huge disruption in the music industry (and virtually every other area of life as well), pushing back music festivals, tours, and album release dates. The latest music act to change their plans is Haim, who have decided the best move for them is to delay their upcoming album. Women In Music Pt. III was set for release on April 24, but it has now been pushed back to some point “later this summer.”

The sisters made the announcement in a tweet, writing, “we’re on day 11 of quarantine which has given us a lot of time to think. we’ve been talking every day for hours about our upcoming album and how we want to present it to you guys. due to everything that is going on with covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we’ve decided it is best to postpone the release of women in music pt. iii, to later this summer. this wasn’t an easy decision for us at all.”

Interestingly, this comes shortly after Dua Lipa decided her best move was actually to push the release date of her upcoming album, Future Nostalgia, up by a week.

Read Haim’s full note below.

“hi everyone. we hope you guys are all staying safe and staying home. we’re on day 11 of quarantine which has given us a lot of time to think. we’ve been talking every day for hours about our upcoming album and how we want to present it to you guys. due to everything that is going on with covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we’ve decided it is best to postpone the release of women in music pt. iii, to later this summer. this wasn’t an easy decision for us at all. we had to many amazing things planned-trips to europe & australia as well as tour where we would all dance and sing together. but, the health and safety of our fans, crew and team is out #1 concern. after giving it a lot of thought, we feel this is the best decision given the current state of things. we can’t wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can’t wait to see all of you on the road when it’s 100% safe to do so. in the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes. please stay safe out there, we love you very much.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.