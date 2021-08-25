Halsey is just a few days away from the release of her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. It’s slated for a release alongside a cinematic film in which she stars as a disenfranchised queen out for revenge. While Halsey hasn’t released any singles for this album cycle, the fact that it was produced by Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross may indicate a pivot from the saccharine pop heard on her previous releases.

In fact, Reznor and Ross aren’t the only rock stars who helped Halsey out with the project. According to Stereogum, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power‘s credits note that Dave Grohl, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, and TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek contributed to the LP. Apparently, Grohl recorded the drum track on “Honey,” Buckingham plays guitar on “Darling,” and Sitek contributed guitar for “You Asked For This.”

Though there are several well known musicians who worked on Halsey’s album, none of the songs include features from other artists. The singer recently explained her reason for this on Twitter, saying she wanted to make her voice the center of the project. “it feels very cool to have an album with no features again,” she wrote. “It felt like this had to be entirely from my voice, similarly to Badlands. I can’t wait for you to hear everything.”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out 8/27 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.