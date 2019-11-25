Hand Habits, the moniker of multi-instrumentalist Meg Duffy, is doing her part to fight climate change with the EP Wildfire Covers. The compilation features covers of her song “Wildfire” by five musicians, a ballad that was written by Duffy during the 2017 California wildfires. Proceeds from the EP will benefit the Amazon rainforest in light of the detrimental wildfires taking place.

Duffy partnered with her record label, Saddle Creek, and Bandcamp to produce the record and donate all proceeds to the nonprofit organization Amazon Conservation Association. Once the fundraising goal is met, the record will be pressed in vinyl and available for purchase on Bandcamp’s website.

The EP features her original Placeholder track “Wildfire” as well as covers of the song by Angel Olsen, Lomelda, Kacey Johansing, John Andrews & The Yawns, and Tara Jane O’Neil. Duffy explained her motivation behind the conservation efforts of the EP in a statement:

“Being a touring musician 8 months out of the year, you are exposed to a lot of varying degrees of climate change effects in a short period of time. From the gasoline that’s used to fuel touring vehicles, to the massive amount of plastic waste at the end of every show, to the carbon emissions released into the air by all the travel, it’s often not the most environmentally conscious career. I wanted to contribute, even if in a small way, to the efforts at work by the people at the Amazon Conservation Association for being dedicated to preserving such a vast and heartbreakingly crucial part of our ecosystem that has been threatened by wildfires, deforestation, and the effects of climate change. I believe that writing and performing music can be a healing force, used for good, and not always for capitalizing on emotions and commodifying a personality or lifestyle. People need to be able to relate to each other, in times of joy, and especially in times of sorrow or struggle. The Wildfire Compilation, in partnership with Bandcamp and Saddle Creek, will be donating all of it’s funds raised to the ACA in hopes to lend a helping hand to those on the front lines of fighting climate change in places that may seem inaccessible to those of us unable to travel at length. I chose 5 artists, Tara Jane O’Neil, Lomelda, John Andrews, Angel Olsen, and Kacey Johansing to interpret and cover my song “wildfire” that I wrote during the California Wildfires in 2017. All of these artists are dear friends and have all taught me a lot about the complexity of emotions in music.”

Listen to Lomelda’s cover of “Wildfire” here.

Wildfire Covers is out 03/2020 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.