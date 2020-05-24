Hayley Williams Delivered A Laid Back Cover Of SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’

The new year has been much more of a solo endeavor for Hayley Williams compared to her usual group efforts with Paramore. Williams has relentlessly shared music with fans, releasing it at an almost weekly rate since announcing her solo venture. After six months of these weekly releases, she finally unveiled her debut album Petals For Armor, a 15-track effort combining her previously-released EPs, Petals For Armor I and Petals For Armor II. While the album is here for our listening pleasure, Williams continues to deliver new content thanks to her latest cover.

Also posting the track on Instagram, Williams delivered a laid back cover of SZA’s 2017 track, “Drew Barrymore.” In the caption of the video, Williams revealed that the cover was originally recorded on April 11. “this was weeks ago… April 11th, to be exact. have a few saved up. guess i’ve been holding out on yall. the only constant for me (besides limp ass, unwashed, unfixed hair) in the age of covid, is a guitar and free reign to mess up all my favorite songs.”

Her cover of SZA’s “Drew Barrymore” stands as her third in recent months as she covered Tegan And Sara’s “Call It Off” and Phoebe Bridges’ “Smoke Signals.” Petals For Armor is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

