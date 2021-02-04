Earlier this year, a song by Hayley Williams leaked. But rather than the track randomly popping up on the internet, Williams actually leaked it herself — on purpose. Under the cover of night, Williams handed a CD containing the track “My Limb” to a fan, instructing them to post it online. Apparently, Williams’ unconventional tactic was a ploy to drum up excitement surrounding a new release, because the singer has just announced her solo sophomore project is arriving this week.

Williams shared the cover art to her upcoming album, Flowers For Vases / Descansos, on her social media, saying that it’s slated for a release Friday. In a note about the project posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams wrote:

“This isn’t really a follow-up to Petals For Armor. If anything, it’s a prequel, or some sort of detour between parts 1 and 2 of Petals. Whatever it is, it has two names: Flowers For Vases and Descansos. I had written a long and poetic press release but man, after 16 years of being in the music business, 6 albums, and a lot of ‘strategies’ for how to ‘roll-out’ a project in the right way… writing more words in an attempt to describe better words I’ve written for the album at hand just seemed so boring and silly. So I deleted what I had and this is all I’ll leave you with: -I wrote and performed this album in it’s entirely. That’s a career first for me.

-I recorded it at my home in Nashville, the home at which I’ve resided since Paramore released After Laughter.

-2020 was really hard but I’m alive and so my job is to keep living and help others to do the same.

-Yes, Paramore is still a band. Hope you enjoy Flowers For Vases / Descansos. If you don’t better luck next time.”

It’s been less than a year since Williams released her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, but she didn’t stop there. Following its release, the singer shared a handful of acoustic tracks in the form of the EP Petals For Armor: Self-Serenades.

Flowers For Vases / Descansos is out 2/5 via Atlantic.

Hayley Williams is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.